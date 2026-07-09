PC Jeweller share price jumps over 13% after it repays outstanding debt to 2 lenders. Do you own?

PC Jeweller share price: PC Jeweller share price surged over 13% on Thursday, 9 July, extending gains for the second straight session after the jewellery retailer, on Tuesday, said it has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt.

PC Jeweller has repaid all its debt owed to two lenders from its consortium of 14 banks, taking another step towards its target of becoming debt-free during the current quarter.

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The company, in an exchange filing on July 7, said the repayment was made under the settlement agreement signed with the consortium banks on September 30, 2024. It described the move as the beginning of a significant milestone in its turnaround journey.

"The Company is pleased to inform that, today, in line with its objective of achieving a debt-free status in the current quarter itself, the Company has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to 2 out of the 14 consortium banks," it said in an exchange filing.

PC Jeweller said the entire outstanding debt covered under the settlement agreement has been cleared for two of the consortium banks. The company added that the repayment aligns with its stated objective of eliminating all debt within the current quarter.

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PC Jeweller Q1 Business Update PC Jeweller Ltd reported an approximately 21% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of FY27, while reiterating its target of becoming a debt-free company during the July-September quarter.

In a regulatory filing, the jewellery retailer said its consolidated revenue grew by around 21% compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, reflecting continued business momentum.

The company added that it has reduced its outstanding bank debt by more than 90% and remains on track to achieve a debt-free status in the current quarter.

During the June quarter, PC Jeweller further reduced the outstanding debt payable to banks under the Joint Settlement Agreement by an additional 24%, highlighting continued progress in its deleveraging efforts and strengthening of its balance sheet.

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UNICO Global Opportunities Fund converts warrants into equity shares Moreover, earlier this year, UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Ltd had acquired a 5.57% stake in PC Jeweller Ltd following the conversion of warrants into equity shares.

According to the disclosure, UNICO Global Opportunities Fund converted warrants into 466,072,710 equity shares, representing 5.57% of PC Jeweller's post-issue equity share capital. Prior to the conversion, the fund did not hold any voting rights in the company, though it owned 54.5 million warrants.

Following the conversion, the fund's holding stands at 473,965,439 securities, comprising 466,072,710 equity shares and 7,892,729 outstanding warrants. Its voting rights remain at 5.57%, as the remaining warrants have not yet been converted.

The filing showed that the shares were issued through the conversion of warrants into equity shares. The conversions were carried out in four tranches, with 11,968,671 warrants converted on July 25, 2025, 11,862,400 on September 10, 2025, 10,676,200 on February 25, 2026, and 12,100,000 on March 30, 2026.

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As a result of the conversion, PC Jeweller's equity share capital increased from 6,802,472,640 shares to 8,368,587,325 shares. The filing also stated that the company's fully diluted share capital stands at 9,956,956,357 shares, assuming full conversion of all outstanding convertible securities.

PC Jeweller share performance The jewellery stock rose as much as 13.4% to its day's high of ₹10.93 on BSE.

It has hit its 52-week high of ₹19.43 in July 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹7.45 in March 2026. The scrip has gained 10.5% in 1 week, 23% in 1 month, 18% in 3 months, 4.5% in 6 months but is down 41% in 1 year.

However, it has given multibagger returns in the long term, rising 308% in 5 years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.