Stock market today: PC Jeweller shares have been on an uptrend after ushering in July 2024. The jewellery stock bottomed out at ₹51 apiece in the first week of July 2024, and since then, PC Jeweller's share price has been scaling northward. However, it seems that PC Jeweller, often referred to as a 'multibagger stock' due to its significant potential for growth, still possesses some upside steam. PC Jeweller share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹74 and touched an intraday high of ₹72.80 apiece on NSE, logging an intraday rise of around 4.50 percent on Monday. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger jewellery stock climbed to a new peak as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PC Jeweller news PC Jeweller shares were one of the newsmaker stocks on the weekend as the company board has approved a significant fund raise of around ₹2,705 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. This decision, aimed at strengthening the company's financial position and supporting its growth plans, was informed to the Indian bourses in an exchange filing on Saturday.

PC Jewellers informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the fundraise move saying, "The issuance and allotment of up to 48,13,42,500 (Forty Eight Crore Thirteen Lakh Forty Two Thousand Five Hundred Only) fully convertible warrants ('Warrants'), carrying a right exercisable by Proposed Allottees to subscribe to one equity share (having face value of ₹10/‐ each) per Warrant by way of preferential allotment on private placement basis to "Promoter Group" and "Non‐Promoter, Public Category" ("Proposed Allottees"), as detailed in Annexure-I, at an issue price of ₹ 56.20 (Rupees Fifty Six and Twenty Paise Only) per Warrant, which is higher than the floor price determined in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") payable in cash for an amount aggregating up to ₹2705,14,48,500 (Rupees Two Thousand Seven Hundred Five Crores Fourteen Lakh Forty Eight Thousand Five Hundred Only) in such manner and on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board in accordance with ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws subject to approval of Members and other necessary regulatory, statutory and other approvals, permissions and sanctions, as may be applicable." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is in continuation to, and supersedes the decision taken by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on April 16, 2024, regarding the preferential issue of Warrants to one Promoter Group entity only, by the inclusion of certain other allottees and consequent revision in the issue size," the company said in exchange communication.

PC Jeweller share price history In one month, PC Jeweller share has risen over 25 percent while in YTD time, it has risen over 40 percent. In one year, PC Jeweller share increased from ₹32.35 to ₹72.80 apiece, recording around a 125 percent rise.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

