Multibagger stock: PCBL delivered over 650% return in 4 years, zoomed 4250% in 10 years; is it still a 'buy'?
PCBL shares have surged by 4253% over the past decade, rewarding long-term investors. The company's yearly performance has been largely positive, with CY17 and CY23 recording significant gains.
Shares of PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black), a prominent carbon black manufacturer, has delivered phenomenal returns to its shareholders with a steady rally over the past four years.
