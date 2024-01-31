Multibagger: PDS gained around 1000% in last 5 years. Should you invest in the stock now?
PDS operates as a fashion infrastructure company with a unique business model, offering sourcing, manufacturing, brand management, and investment services. The company serves global retailers such as ASDA, Matalan, and TESCO, and is expected to achieve a 20% revenue CAGR over FY24–27E.
PDS, a design-focused apparel sourcing and manufacturing partner for leading global brands and retailers, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share value since 2018, soaring from ₹55.80 apiece to the current trading price of ₹608, resulting in an impressive return of almost 1000%.
