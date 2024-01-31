PDS , a design-focused apparel sourcing and manufacturing partner for leading global brands and retailers, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share value since 2018, soaring from ₹55.80 apiece to the current trading price of ₹608, resulting in an impressive return of almost 1000%.

Remarkably, the stock has posted positive gains each year since CY18, with CY21 marking the strongest performance with a gain of 267%, followed by 60% in CY23. Looking ahead, the stock is anticipated to maintain its robust upward trajectory in 2024, according to projections from the global brokerage firm JM Financial.

In its recent report, JM Financial initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set a target price of ₹950 per share, indicating a potential upside of 56% from the stock's current trading price.

The brokerage highlights the following key factors for its bullish outlook:

Fashion infrastructure company with an unrivalled business model: The company operates as a fashion infrastructure company with an unparalleled business model. Since its establishment in 1999, the company has grown organically, incorporating experienced entrepreneurs to establish subsidiaries that provide access to new geographies, products, and clients, as highlighted by the brokerage.

The current business model encompasses four distinct revenue streams, including sourcing, manufacturing, brand management, and PDS Venture Tech Investment.

Its services include marquee global retailers such as ASDA, Matalan, Metro, Next, Primark, S. Oliver, Sainsbury, TESCO, and Kohls. The company also caters to other credit-worthy S&P 500, DAX 30, and FTSE 100 companies.

Enticing business model offering a tremendous value proposition to global retailers: Globally, there is no single platform in the fashion industry like PDS. This enables access to immense outsourcing opportunities, as the bulk of the operations of global retailers is internally managed today at the cost of tremendous management bandwidth besides significant time and resources, the brokerage underscored.

Opportunities and growth drivers: According to the brokerage, retailers are strategically restructuring to bolster supply chain resilience and achieve cost efficiencies. Amid this, PDS's versatile global operations position the company to customise production to meet the specific requirements of global retailers and brands.

The company's unique business model enables access to immense outsourcing opportunities by global retailers, the bulk of which are internally managed today at the cost of tremendous management bandwidth besides significant time and resources.

Given this, the brokerage anticipates 20% CAGR growth in sourcing revenue over FY24–27E, viewing outsourcing as a strategic preference for global retailers compared to internal sourcing. The emergence of new sourcing verticals, including home, footwear, accessories, sportswear, and athleisure, provide additional avenues for expansion, the brokerage noted.

Valuations and financials: JM Financial expects PDS to achieve a 20% revenue CAGR over FY24–27E, a significant improvement from the 12% CAGR achieved over the last 10 years. On the margin front, it projects the EBITDA margin in the sourcing business to remain steady.

In the manufacturing segment, it expects a substantial improvement in EBITDA margin, to 10% by FY27E. It projects a 37% PAT CAGR over FY24–27E.

PDS's business model has evolved to deliver a RoE and RoCE of 25% and 22% over FY23 post the turnaround of its manufacturing business. The introduction of new offerings such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and Brand Management is poised to further enhance the company's return profiles over time, as stated by the brokerage.

