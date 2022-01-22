Multibagger stock: Penny stock turns 1 lakh to 2.5 crore in 3 months

Multibagger stock: Penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 crore in 3 months2 min read . 07:13 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one week ago its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Investing is penny stocks is considered highly risky as they become highly volatile on small trigger. But, for those stock market investors who believe in 'buy, sell and forget' practice, high volatility in such low liquid stocks may turn out a big gain, provided they have checked about the company's business model and sustainability of its profitability. SEL Manufacturing Company shares are the biggest example of it. In last 3 months, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹0.35 (close price on NSE on 27th October 2021) to ₹87.45 (close price on NSE on 21st January 2022), logging around 24,900 per cent rise in this small time span.
SEL Manufacturing Company share price history
In last one week, this multibagger penny stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 sessions, yielding around 21.50 per cent to its shareholders in this period. In last year-to-date (YTD) time, this is one of the potential multibagger stocks for 2022 as it has risen from ₹44.40 to ₹87.45, yielding around 97 per cent return to its shareholders this year. So, the penny stock can be considered as one of the potential multibagger penny stocks for 2022 as well. It is already one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has surged from ₹30.20 to ₹87.45 apiece levels, appreciating around 190 per cent in this time-frame.
In last two months, the multibagger share price has risen from ₹27.45 to ₹87.45 per share levels, logging around 220 per cent surge in this period. However, in last 3 months, as mentioned above, this penny stock has surged from ₹0.35 to ₹87.45, rising to the tune of 250 times in this period.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from SEL Manufacturing Company share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one week ago its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.97 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹3.20 lakh.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 3 months before buying one share at ₹0.35, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 crore today, provided the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout this period.
About SEL Manufacturing Company
Promoters of the textile conglomerate, Arr Ess Leading Edge Private Limited, who own near 75 per cent of the SEL Manufacturing Company shares, have recently informed Indian exchanges that they have pledged SEL Manufacturing Company shares in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Limited.
In its communication with the exchange, the company promoters informed, "We wish to inform you that we, Arr Ess Leading Edge Private Limited, promoter of SEL Manufacturing Company Limited ("the Target Company"), have pledged 89,46,369 equity shares (27%) of the Target Company in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Limited."
