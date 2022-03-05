Multibagger stock: Penny stock turns 1 lakh to 78 lakh in 5 years

Sindhu Trade Links shares are one of them. In last one year, this BSE-listed stock has surged more than 1750 per cent. But, this is not a single year when this multibagger penny stock has delivered stellar return. It has a history of generating alpha return. In last 5 years, Sindhu Trade Links share price has risen from ₹1.69 to ₹132.10 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 7700 per cent.