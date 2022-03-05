Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Multibagger stock: Penny stock turns 1 lakh to 78 lakh in 5 years

Multibagger penny stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 18.50 lakh today.
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.10 lakh today

Multibagger stock: Despite reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market delivered stellar return to its shareholders in 2020 and 2021. This could become possible because the secondary market witnessed participatory rally while rebounding from its lows. As a result, a good number of stocks entered the list of multibagger stocks in India that included small-cap, mid-cap, large-cap as well as penny stocks. 

Sindhu Trade Links shares are one of them. In last one year, this BSE-listed stock has surged more than 1750 per cent. But, this is not a single year when this multibagger penny stock has delivered stellar return. It has a history of generating alpha return. In last 5 years, Sindhu Trade Links share price has risen from 1.69 to 132.10 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 7700 per cent.

Sindhu Trade Links share price history

In last one month, Sindhu Trade Links share price has surged from 121.50 to 132.10 apiece levels, logging near 10 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, it has shot up from 14.87 to 132.10 levels, clocking around 800 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, this multibagger penny stock has ascended from 7.11 to 132.10 levels, logging around 1750 per cent appreciation in this period.

Likewise, this multibagger stock has surged from 1.69 (close price on BSE on 17th February 2017) to 132.10 (close price on BSE on 4th March 2022), surging around 78 times in these 5 years.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Sindhu Trade Links share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.10 lakh today whereas it would have turned to 9 lakh in 6 months. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 18.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock around 5 years ago buying one share at 1.69 apiece, then its 1 lakh would have turned to 78 lakh today provided the investor had remained invested in the multibagger stock throughout this period.

Current market capital of Sindhu Trade Links shares is 6,789 crore and its book value per share is 13.23. Current volume of the multibagger stock is 4,04,464, which is much higher from its 20 days trade volume of 1,85,007.

