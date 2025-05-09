Multibagger stock PG Electroplast surges 300% in 1 year — should you buy before Q4 results?

PG Electroplast share price declined over 5 per cent in the intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, May 9, looking set to extend its losing run to the second consecutive session. In the previous session, the stock declined 2 per cent. The stock has been under pressure since April. However, despite the recent downtrend, the stock has given multibagger returns of 300 per cent over the last year.

PG Electroplast share price trend According to Trendlyne, an equity research platform, the multibagger stock has jumped 300 per cent over the past year, delivering staggering returns of 1,004 per cent and 22,611 per cent over the last three and five years, respectively.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,054.95 on January 6 this year and a 52-week low of ₹194.58 on May 10 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has declined 2 per cent in May after an 8 per cent decline in April.

On July 10, 2024, the stock underwent a split in the ratio of 1:10, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹1 per share. For every one share of ₹10 face value that an investor held, they received 10 shares of ₹1 each.

PG Electroplast Q4 results in focus The consumer electronics company will announce its March quarter (Q4) results on Monday, May 12.

"We inform you that the officials of the company will attend earnings conference call/investor meeting on financial performance of the company for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2025, on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 4:00 PM, organised by JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited," the company said in an exchange filing on May 3.