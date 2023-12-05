Multibagger stock: Pharma share close to record high after 250% rally in YTD
Multibagger stock has delivered 20% return in last one month
Stock market today: Shares of Cupid Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 250 per cent. However, it seems that some steam is still left in this pharma stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started