Multibagger small-cap stock Pitti Engineering shares staged a sharp rebound on Thursday, November 26, rising as much as 13% intraday and snapping a five-session losing streak as trading volumes surged. The rally comes amid investor interest in the company's expansion plans and its latest quarterly performance, even as its net profit declined year-on-year.

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The small-cap stock opened at ₹844.15 on the BSE and climbed to an intraday high of ₹956.35. Its last traded price (LTP) stood at ₹915.90, up 8.38%. Trading activity remained elevated, with 17.87 lakh shares changing hands and turnover reaching ₹167.14 crore.

The stock's average volume stood at 29,717, with a corresponding volume change of 60.15 times. Another average volume reading stood at 37,259, with a volume change of 47.97 times.

Despite Thursday's rebound, Pitti Engineering shares have delivered mixed returns across timeframes. The stock has gained 7% in one month but declined 18% over three months. It is up 2% over the past year.

Over the longer term, however, the engineering stock has delivered multibagger returns, surging 291% in five years. It touched its 52-week high of ₹1,228.15 in September 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹677.20 in January 2026.

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Pitti Engineering Q2 results FY27: Revenue rises 21%, but profit falls 15% Pitti Engineering reported standalone revenue of ₹578.44 crore for the second quarter of FY27, marking a 21.08% year-on-year increase. However, net profit declined 15.47% year-on-year to ₹33.89 crore.

The company's profitability also came under pressure, with its net profit margin narrowing to 5.9% from 8.4% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, EBITDA increased 13.6% year-on-year to ₹91.33 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 15.8%.

The divergence between revenue and profit growth indicates that higher business volumes have not yet translated into comparable bottom-line growth.

₹ 450 crore expansion plan: Pitti Engineering targets higher capacity by FY31 Looking beyond its quarterly performance, Pitti Engineering is planning a significant manufacturing expansion to capitalise on demand across industrial and infrastructure sectors. The company's board approved a fresh capital expenditure plan of ₹450 crore at its meeting on October 22, 2026. The project will be implemented in phases through FY2030-31 and funded through a combination of internal accruals and debt.

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Under the expansion plan, Pitti Engineering intends to increase its annual sheet metal lamination capacity from 1.08 lakh metric tonnes to 1.60 lakh metric tonnes.

Pitti Engineering cited sustained demand from mining and off-highway vehicles, power generation, data centres, railways and metro infrastructure as key drivers behind the investment. Its power-generation business caters to thermal, hydro, pumped storage and wind energy segments.

The proposed integrated facility is expected to improve manufacturing efficiency, optimise costs and support higher business volumes.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.