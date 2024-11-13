Multibagger stock Pokarna share price close to record high. Experts see up to 15% CAGR share price rise in long term

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated13 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Stock Market Today- Multibagger stock Pokarna Ltd share price is trading close to record high. Experts nevertheless see more upside of close to 25% rise in one year for Pokarna share price. Further the analysts expect Pokarna share price to rise up to 15% CAGR in long term

Pokarna share price is trading at close to 1070 levels on BSE and having risen 122 % year to date has given Multibagger returns to the investors . Pokarna share price is also close to its 52 week of 1 year high of 1180.40.

Pokarna  had reported its Q2 Results performance yesterday , where it announced investments for capacity expansion too.

 

Expansion to Fuel Growth

A strategic investment of Rs. 440 crores has been announced by Pokama Engineered Stone Limited (PESL), among leaders in premium engineered stone, to improve its advanced manufacturing capabilities at its cutting-edge facility in Mekaguda, Telangana. With this expansion, PESL will launch its third Bretonstone production line from Italy's Breton S.p.A., setting new standard for capacity and environmentally friendly production.

When Pokama Engineered Stone Ltd (PESL) launch of Unit 2 in March 2021, the facility was designed with scalability in mind. This forward-thinking approach enables PESL to integrate the new production line seamlessly, ensuring minimal disruption to existing operations as it broadens its reach to serve a growing international clientele.

Technical View

This Multibagger stock is looking positive on the technical chart, said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking ,Pokarna share price as per Bagadia has strong support at 1,010 apiece whereas the scrip is facing hurdle at 1,150 per share mark. One can buy the stock at the current market price, maintaining a stop loss at 1,010 for the short-term target of 1,150 apiece.

Longer term View

Pokarna is one of the quality Multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years, said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, . The company has good institutional support and reported decent Q2FY25 results. Mutual Funds and AIFs have remained invested in the company in recent quarters. The company has recently received a 440 crore investment that augurs well. This dip in the stock can be a good opportunity for medium- to long-term investors, said Ojha

On returns that one can expect from Pokarna shares in the medium to long term, Mahesh M Ojha said, "In one year's time, one can expect 20% to 25% upside in Pokarna shares whereas a long-term investor can expect up to 155 CAGR on one's investment."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

