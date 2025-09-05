Multibagger stock declares record date for ₹3.50 per share final dividend

Multibagger stock: Medical equipment manufacturer Poly Medicure's board of directors, after its meeting, announced their official record date for the final dividend issue of ₹3.5 per share for the financial year ended 2024-25, according to an exchange filing.

The board of directors announced that the company has decided to fix Thursday, 18 September 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for the dividend issue.

This means that all eligible shareholders have up to one day before the record date to invest in the company's shares to receive the dividend issue. Poly Medicure has announced a ₹3.5 per share final dividend on the face value of ₹5 apiece.

The shareholders receiving the dividend issue will get ₹3.5 per share for every share they own in the medical equipment manufacturer.

“Thursday, 18th September, 2025 considered as record date/Cut-off date and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 19, 2025, to Thursday, September 25, 2025 (both days inclusive) for laking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Final Dividend of ₹3.50/- per equity share on the face value of ₹5/- each on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2024-25” the company informed BSE through the filing data.

Poly Medicure Share Price Trend Poly Medicure shares closed 0.12% higher at ₹2,041.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹2,039.05 at the previous market close. The company announced the record date of its final dividend issue during the afternoon session of the stock market on 5 September 2025.

Shares of the medical equipment maker hit their 52-week high level at ₹3,350 on 1 November 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,822.65 on 13 August 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

Poly Medicure shares have given stock market investors more than 356% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has dropped over 20% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the company are down 23.87% in 2025 but are trading 2.78% higher in the last one-month period on the Indian stock market.

Poly Medicure's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹20,685.64 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 5 September 2025, according to the BSE data.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee