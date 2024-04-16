Multibagger Stock: Polycab India jumped over 270% in 3 years, rallied 725% in 5 years; should you invest?
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of electrical wires and cables, has shown consistent growth in its shares over the years. Long-term investors have witnessed remarkable returns, with the stock soaring 725% over the last five years. Motilal Oswal has recently initiated coverage on the stock.
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of electrical wires and cables, has seen its shares grow gradually year after year, rewarding its long-term investors handsomely. The company is a market leader in the cables & wires sector, with a 26% share in the organised market and an 18% share in the overall market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started