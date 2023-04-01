Multibagger stock: Poonawalla Fincorp shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid rebound in last three years. In the wake of Covid-19 sell off, this financial stock bottomed out on 29th May 2020 at ₹13.35 apiece levels on NSE and bounced back strongly in post-Covid rebound. Today, Poonawalla Fincorp shares are available at around ₹293 apiece levels, logging around 2100 per cent rise in last three years.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price history

In the week gone by, Poonawalla Fincorp share price ascended to the tune of near 3 per cent. However, it has remained in base building mode for the last one month, oscillating around ₹292 apiece levels in this time. The financial stock has been under profit-booking trigger since middle of February 2023. In last six months, this multibagger stock has shed around 5 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has lost around 4 per cent. In last one year, Poonawalla Fincorp shares have delivered around 5 per cent return to its shareholders. But, in last two years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹110 apiece levels to ₹293 per share levels, delivering around 165 per cent in this time.

Similarly, in last three years, Poonawalla Fincorp share price has ascended from around ₹13.35 to ₹293 levels, logging around 2100 per cent rise in this time.

Impact on investment

Poonawalla Fincorp share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.03 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would remained almost same with some minor gains. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Poonawalla Fincorp shares at the beginning of 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹96,000 whereas in last six months, it would have dipped to ₹95,000 today. If an investor had invested in this financial stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.05 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger financial stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹22 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout the above mentioned time horizon.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price target

For information to fresh investors, Poonawalla Fincorp share price is expected to go up to ₹415 apiece levels in long term, delivering over 40 per cent return to its shareholders.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares are available for trade on both BSE and NSE. It ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹22,462 crore and its 52-week high is ₹343.80 apiece. The 52-week low of this multibagger stock is 209.15 per share.