Multibagger stock: Poonawalla Fincorp share turns ₹1 lakh to ₹22 lakh in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 09:27 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If you had invested ₹1 lakh in Poonawalla Fincorp shares, your ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh in last two years
Multibagger stock: Poonawalla Fincorp shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid rebound in last three years. In the wake of Covid-19 sell off, this financial stock bottomed out on 29th May 2020 at ₹13.35 apiece levels on NSE and bounced back strongly in post-Covid rebound. Today, Poonawalla Fincorp shares are available at around ₹293 apiece levels, logging around 2100 per cent rise in last three years.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×