Impact on investment

Poonawalla Fincorp share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.03 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would remained almost same with some minor gains. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Poonawalla Fincorp shares at the beginning of 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹96,000 whereas in last six months, it would have dipped to ₹95,000 today. If an investor had invested in this financial stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.05 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger financial stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today.