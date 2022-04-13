Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp continued to surge by rising more than 6% to ₹343 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session, hitting a 52-week high. The multibagger stock has jumped about 40% in the last one month whereas it has leaped more than 105% in six months period alone.

Sharing its business update, Poonawalla Fincorp said it continued with its growth momentum during Q4FY22. Its assets under management (AUM) grew 17% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹16,575 crore at the end of the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The AUM growth was 9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The assets under management for the housing finance subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited crossed the ₹5,000 crore milestone, the company informed in an exchange filing last week.

"Q4 FY22 witnessed significant improvement in organic disbursements across all products. Company's disbursements for the fourth quarter were approximately ₹3,330 crore and for FY22, they stood at ₹9,490 crore," Poonawalla Fincorp said.

The company added that it expects the positive trend to continue in the coming quarters, supported by a change in the product mix and the momentum gained on the distribution pillars of direct, digital and partnerships.

Poonawalla Fincorp, earlier known as Magma Fincorp, is a Poonawalla group non-banking finance company (NBFC) that focuses on consumer and MSME financing.

Serum Institute of India's (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla is also the chairman of Poonawalla Fincorp. The NBFC Magma Fincorp Ltd (Magma) last year had announced that it has changed its name to Poonawalla Fincorp Limited effective 22 July, 2021, following the acquisition of controlling stake by Adar Poonawalla-led Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited.