Multibagger stock: Pricol climbed over 900% in less than four years; what lies ahead?
Pricol's shares have shown consistent growth over five years, surging 946% since June 2020. Recent sell-off impacted stock, leading to a 12.23% loss in March. Monarch Networth Capital expects Pricol to outpace industry growth rates and forecasts substantial growth prospects.
Sustaining a continual upward trend and consistently setting new record highs over an extended period is a challenging feat for any stock in the market as volatility remains a persistent factor influencing market movements. Nevertheless, Pricol has demonstrated steady growth in its shares over the past four years, exhibiting a consistent upward trajectory and rewarding its shareholders with substantial returns.
