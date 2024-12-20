Stock Market Today : Multibagger stock PTC Industries rises over 7500% in five years. The investment of ₹1 lakh by investors turns to ₹76 lakh in five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger Returns PTC Industries share price that is now trading at close to 11675 level, has risen 77% year to date and 102% in last one year, having given multibagger returns to the investors. The PTC Industries share price that was trading at close to 150 levels in December 2019 has risen 75 times ever since

PTC Industries sees strong investor confidence and adding to its capabilities in the defence space ,may see more gains, as per ananlysts

Completes Acquisition PTC Industries (PTC) recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Trac Precision Solutions Ltd. (Trac).

PTC Industries in its release on 19 December, informed the exchanges and investors about completion of the Acquisition of 100% stake/control of the Target Company (Trac Precision Solutions Ltd) pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated October 18, 2024, on the receipt of necessary approval of the concerned authority of the United Kingdom under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 and fulfilment of other conditions as per the Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA).

Analyst see more gains ahead Analysts at ICICI Securities commenting on the acquisition, said that Trac’s advanced machining technology in our expectation will complement PTC Industries capabilities in titanium and superalloys castings. Thus, in view of ICICIC Securities, PTC would be able to offer complete solutions to its customers while exercising full control over the manufacturing process of complex castings, including aerofoils. Further, ICICI Securities believes that the acquisition plugs a critical gap in engine-manufacturing technology in India, which may have a profound impact on the indigenisation drive.

ICICI Securities has maintained its BUY ratings on PTC Industries with a DCF-based unchanged target price of ₹20,070. The PTC Industries stock is trading at 37.4 times FY27 estimated earning per share, as per analysts.

ICICI Securities target price of ₹20,070, indicates more than 73% upside for PTC Industries share price