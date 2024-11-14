Multibagger Stock: PTC Industries surges over 275% in 2 years, achieves 3,200% growth in 4 years

PTC Industries stock surged 278% in two years, boosted by strong financials and significant orders, including one from Israel Aerospace Industries. The company is establishing a major titanium recycling facility and expects substantial profits by FY30.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Multibagger Stock: PTC Industries surged over 275% in 2 years; achieved 3200% growth in 4 years. More rally ahead?
Multibagger Stock: PTC Industries surged over 275% in 2 years; achieved 3200% growth in 4 years. More rally ahead?

Multibagger Stock: PTC Industries, an engineering component manufacturer, has experienced a remarkable surge in its share performance in recent years, driving substantial growth in shareholder wealth. This surge can be attributed to the company's steady order wins and strong financial performance, which has not only bolstered its market position but also fueled increased demand for its shares on Dalal Street.

The company is one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-precision metal components for critical and super-critical operations across a wide range of segments, including aerospace, defence, and industrial.

In September, the company secured a significant order from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for the supply of titanium-cast components for aerospace applications. This marks the first time that IAI is procuring titanium-cast components from India.

Despite a recent market correction, the stock still holds substantial gains of 278% over the last two years. The stock's rally began in June 2023 at 2,421 and continued steadily until July 2024, achieving an impressive gain of 546%. During this period, the stock also crossed the 15,000 mark for the first time, reaching an all-time high of 15,650 per share. Looking further back, the stock has delivered an impressive 3,200% return over the last four years.

Meanwhile, a more recent performance shows that the company has risen 123.8% in the last one year and 52% in the past six months. On a year-to-basis (YTD) too the returns have been impressive, with the stock surging 85% so far in 2024.  At current levels, the stock is trading at 11,129 apiece, 29% below its recent peak.

Milestone agreements with global aerospace OEMs

The company has signed agreements or entered into MoUs with leading OEMs like Safran, BAE Systems, Dassault Aviation, IAI, Nasmyth, Honeywell, and leading Indian companies like Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, etc. This provides significant multi-year order visibility.

September 2024 witnessed the receipt of two major orders—a production order from BAE Systems for the supply of titanium castings for M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer guns and an order from Israel Aerospace Industries for aerospace applications.

The small-cap stock, which is listed on both the NSE and the BSE, has a traded volume of nearly 5,000 shares. 

