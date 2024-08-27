Multibagger Stock: Radico Khaitan generated over 400% returns in 4 years, up 1500% in 8 years.

The Indian liquor industry is currently experiencing a substantial surge in demand, driven by rising disposable incomes and a youthful demographic. As more people have greater financial capacity, they increasingly spend on non-essential items, including alcoholic beverages, fueling growth in the sector.

Against this backdrop, companies in the sector are experiencing solid volume growth and higher per-case realizations. Notably, the premium liquor segment has shown strong momentum, benefiting companies like Radico Khaitan, which has developed a robust portfolio of premium and luxury brands.

The company, which derives nearly 50% of its revenues from the Prestige and Above category, has experienced a notable increase in volumes during FY24, a trend that has continued into the first quarter of the current financial year.

This strong performance has been reflected in the company's stock price, which surged by 70% in CY23. The momentum has continued into the current year, with the stock showing sharp gains.

So far this month, Radico Khaitan's stock has rewarded shareholders with a 7% gain and achieved a new milestone by crossing the ₹1,900 mark for the first time, reaching an all-time high of ₹1,910 per share.

This recent rally has driven the stock to an impressive 411% gain over the past four years and 1500% in 8 years. Notably, the stock closed in positive territory for 35 out of the last 48 months.

Healthy performance The company reported a 14.3% year-on-year (YoY) surge in volume growth for its Prestige and Above (P&A) category in the quarter ending June. This segment now constitutes 43.4% of the company's total volume.

Looking ahead, the company is confident of achieving double-digit premium volume growth in FY2025. Meanwhile, demand in the regular category fell below expectations due to an uptrend among certain consumers and a slowdown at the lower end.

During the quarter, the company has launched three new products under its Rampur, Sangam, and Jaisalmer brands, with prices starting at ₹4,000 and exceeding ₹10,000.

It has recorded a 21.9% YoY increase in Vodka sales, with a volume of 1.9 million cases, pushing its net sales value to over ₹300 crore in Q1FY25. Its flagship Magic Moments brand now commands 60% of the overall vodka market share in India. Additionally, Radico Khaitan holds a 64% share in the super-premium brandy category, as per the company's earnings filing.

The company also saw its net profit jump by 20.7% during the quarter, reaching ₹76.3 crore, compared to ₹63.2 crore in the same period last year.

Bullish outlook maintained Elara Capital has maintained its buy rating on the stock following the company's Q1 FY25 earnings, setting a target price of ₹2,000 per share. The stock continues to be the brokerage's top pick in the alcoholic beverages sector, driven by strong volume growth in the Prestige and Above (P&A) category and ongoing margin expansion. These factors are expected to result in a healthy earnings CAGR of 25.8% from FY25 to FY27.

The company's leadership in the vodka market, along with consistent innovation in the premium and luxury whiskey segments, supports a positive medium-term outlook for the stock. The brokerage has identified key factors, such as the cooling of grain prices and volume recovery in the regular segment, as crucial drivers for future share price performance.

IMFL growth to continue The growth of the Indian IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) sector is anticipated to be fueled by favorable demographics, a shift towards premiumization, and an increasingly aspirational consumer base. Spirits companies are expected to innovate and invest in quality to cater to evolving consumer preferences, particularly in premium offerings.

Despite challenges such as raw material inflation, which has impacted profitability, the industry is managing through price adjustments approved by various states. This trend supports premiumization, as higher-priced products are less affected by inflation.

According to Euromonitor International, IMFL volumes are projected to reach 511 million cases by 2028, with a sales volume CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2028, and the industry value is expected to grow by 11.0%. The white spirits segment, particularly vodka and gin, is forecast to grow even faster, driven by the rising cocktail culture.