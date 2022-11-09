Multibagger stock: Rajesh Exports shares are one of the money making stocks for its long term shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In post-Covid rebound, Rajesh Exports share price appreciated from around ₹450 to ₹994 apiece levels by February 2022, giving more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in less than two year time. However, the stock went through profit taking spree after hitting this 52-week high on NSE. Still in last six month, this stock has given to the tune of 30 per cent return to its shareholders. However, for a long term investor, this stock has surged from ₹2.10 to ₹752 apiece levels, rising to the tune of 358 times in these near two decade time.

Rajesh Exports bonus share history

However, the stock has given one bonus share in these 21 years that benefitted long term investor by a larger extend. In January 2008, Rajesh Exports shares traded ex-bonus stock and issued bonus shares in 2:1 ratio. So, those who bought this stock in early 2001, their shareholding in the stock shot up to the tune of three times from the original number of shares they bought.

Impact on investment

If an investor had bought Rajesh Exports shares worth ₹1 lakh in July 2001 when it was available at ₹2.10 apiece, one would have got around 47,619 company shares. In 2008, Rajesh Exports issues bonus shares in 2:1 ratio that means one's shareholding turned to 1,42,857 company shares.

Rajesh Exports share price today is around ₹752 apiece, which means one's net worth today would have turned to ₹10,74,28,464 or ₹10.74 crore. Hence, one's ₹1 lakh in Rajesh Exports would have turned to ₹10.74 crore in these 21 years, provided the shareholder had remained invested in the stock throughout the above mentioned time horizon.

Rajesh Exports news

This multibagger stock is in news these days for foraying into Advanced Technology Solutions with a focus on Energy Storage Solutions. This zero debt company has been selected by the Government Of India as one among the three successful participants in the ₹18,100 Crores PLI Scheme for production of Advanced Chemistry Cells. The other two selected Companies being Reliance Industries and Ola Electric. As per the requirement of the PLI Scheme REL has incorporated a 100 per cent subsidiary in the name of ACC Energy Storage Pvt Ltd. The venture of manufacture of Advanced Chemistry Cells would be under the newly formed 100 per cent subsidiary.