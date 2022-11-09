Multibagger stock: Rajesh Exports shares are one of the money making stocks for its long term shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In post-Covid rebound, Rajesh Exports share price appreciated from around ₹450 to ₹994 apiece levels by February 2022, giving more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in less than two year time. However, the stock went through profit taking spree after hitting this 52-week high on NSE. Still in last six month, this stock has given to the tune of 30 per cent return to its shareholders. However, for a long term investor, this stock has surged from ₹2.10 to ₹752 apiece levels, rising to the tune of 358 times in these near two decade time.

