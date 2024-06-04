Multibagger stock Rajnish Retail declares 1:5 stock split after 300% rally in one year
Multibagger stock: The Company has approved sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:5 subject to the approval of the members of the company
Stock split 2024: In a significant move, the board of directors of Rajnish Retail Ltd has declared a stock split in its board meeting held on Monday. This decision, however, is subject to approval by the company shareholders. The record date for the stock split will be decided later. The company has promptly informed about this development in its latest exchange filing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started