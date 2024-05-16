Multibagger Stock: Rajnish Retail has gained over 1000% in just one year, more than 12000% in 5 years! Should you buy?
Rajnish Retail: In the last 5 years as well, the stock has given exceptional returns, rallying 12255 percent from ₹0.73 in May 2019. Meanwhile, it has soared over 6388 percent in the last 3 years from ₹1.39 in May 2021.
Once a penny stock, Rajnish Retail has given multibagger returns in the long term. The stock has skyrocketed 1101 percent in the last one year from ₹7.51 in May 2023 to touch its record high of ₹90.19 in intra-day deals today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started