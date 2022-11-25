Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock Rajnish Wellness approves stock split, scrip rises 439% YTD

2 min read . 10:34 PM ISTVipul Das
The last traded price of Rajnish Wellness Ltd was recorded at 22.05 apiece.

  • With a market valuation of Rs. 847.24 Cr., Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the pharmaceutical industry.

With a market valuation of Rs. 847.24 Cr., Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. The company is involved in an ayurvedic product brand focused on the sexual and personal well-being of consumers. The business is known for producing and distributing numerous ayurvedic medicines for its customers' personal sexual well-being. Its product line includes Ayurvedic ethical medications, personal care items, and pharmaceuticals for sexual treatment. The Board of Directors of the company has approved a stock split which would be 1 equity share of Rs. 2/- each will be sub-divided / split into 2 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the registered office of the Company have inter-alia considered and approved Sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to 2 (Two) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each. Such sub-division/split will be subject to the approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be required. The record date for sub-division/split shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange."

The expected time of completion is within 2 months from the date of approval from the shareholders/members.

Stock split details of Rajnish Wellness

Split ratio: 1 (One) Equity share of Rs. 2/- each will be sub-divided / Split into 2 (Two) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.

Pre and Post share capital structure

Share CapitalPre-Split (Rs.)Post-Split (Rs.)
Authorised100,00,00,000100,00,00,000
Paid-up76,84,74,66076,84,74,660
Subscribed76,84,74,66076,84,74,660
Number of shares of each class pre and post-split

Share CapitalPre-Split (No. of Shares)Post-Split (No. of Shares)
Authorised50,00,00,000 equity shares of Re. 2/- each10,00,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
Paid-up38,42,37,330 equity shares of Re. 2/- each76,84,74,660 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
Subscribed38,42,37,330 equity shares of Re. 2/- each.76,84,74,660 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Source: BSE filing

The firm recorded net sales of 6.74 crore in Q2FY23 as opposed to 6.02 crore in Q2FY22, a YoY rise of 12%. In the quarter that ended in September 2022, the firm reported a net profit of Rs. 0.16 crore as opposed to a net loss of Rs. 0.43 crore from the same period the previous year.

The last traded price of Rajnish Wellness Ltd was recorded at 22.05 apiece. The stock's multibagger return over the past five years has been 151.14%, and over the past year, it has been 139.41%. The stock's multibagger return on a YTD basis for 2022 is 439.12%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
