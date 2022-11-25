Multibagger stock Rajnish Wellness approves stock split, scrip rises 439% YTD

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the registered office of the Company have inter-alia considered and approved Sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to 2 (Two) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each. Such sub-division/split will be subject to the approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be required. The record date for sub-division/split shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange."