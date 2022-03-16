Shares of Rajratan Global Wire hit upper circuit level of 5% for the second straight session by surging to ₹575.9 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals, on the record date of sub-division of equity shares. The company had fixed March 16, 2022 as the record date for its 1:5 stock split. The multibagger stock started trading ex-split from the previous session, a day ahead of the record date.

“The members of the Company through postal ballot have approved sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from One (1) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) into Five (5) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 2/- each (Rupees Two Only) fully paid up," Rajratan Global had announced in an exchange filing earlier this month.

The company had said that the stock split decision has been taken to facilitate larger shareholder base, to increase the liquidity and to make the shares more affordable to investors.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalization of the company.

A company engages in stock-split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.

Rajratan Wire shares have given multibagger return of about 260% in a year's period. The company is a leading bead wire manufacturer & supplier to tyre companies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.