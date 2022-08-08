This small-cap auto stock has delivered stellar return to its positional investors in recent sessions as well. In last 5 sessions, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹73.70 to ₹85.50 apiece levels, logging more than 16 per cent jump in this small period. In last one month, this auto stock has risen from ₹60.45 to ₹85.50 levels, clocking around 40 per cent surge in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has delivered 45 per cent return to its positional investors.