Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock climbs to 52-week high hitting upper circuit. Do you own?

Multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock climbs to 52-week high hitting upper circuit. Do you own?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Once a quality auto stock, this share had turned to a penny stock during Covi-19 sell-off as it once closed at 9.70 apiece levels on NSE in March 2020.
1 min read . 02:20 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: This auto stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rally

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Following rally in auto stocks, Autoline Industries share price has locked in upper circuit in morning deals and climbed to a 52-week high of 85.50 apiece levels on NSE. Autoline Industries share price today opened with big upside and went on to hit a new 52-week peak hitting 10 per cent upper circuit in morning session today.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Following rally in auto stocks, Autoline Industries share price has locked in upper circuit in morning deals and climbed to a 52-week high of 85.50 apiece levels on NSE. Autoline Industries share price today opened with big upside and went on to hit a new 52-week peak hitting 10 per cent upper circuit in morning session today.

Autoline Industries share price history

Autoline Industries share price history

Once a quality stock, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock turned into a penny stock during Covid sell-off in 2020. On 27th March 202, it had lowest closing of 9.70 apiece levels, but the stock rebounded strongly in post-Covid rally and today in near 30 months, it has surged to 85.50 levels, delivering around 780 per cent return to its shareholders. So, it is one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rally.

Once a quality stock, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock turned into a penny stock during Covid sell-off in 2020. On 27th March 202, it had lowest closing of 9.70 apiece levels, but the stock rebounded strongly in post-Covid rally and today in near 30 months, it has surged to 85.50 levels, delivering around 780 per cent return to its shareholders. So, it is one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rally.

This small-cap auto stock has delivered stellar return to its positional investors in recent sessions as well. In last 5 sessions, this multibagger stock has risen from 73.70 to 85.50 apiece levels, logging more than 16 per cent jump in this small period. In last one month, this auto stock has risen from 60.45 to 85.50 levels, clocking around 40 per cent surge in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has delivered 45 per cent return to its positional investors.

This small-cap auto stock has delivered stellar return to its positional investors in recent sessions as well. In last 5 sessions, this multibagger stock has risen from 73.70 to 85.50 apiece levels, logging more than 16 per cent jump in this small period. In last one month, this auto stock has risen from 60.45 to 85.50 levels, clocking around 40 per cent surge in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has delivered 45 per cent return to its positional investors.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Autoline Industries

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Autoline Industries

According to Autoline Industries shareholding pattern for April to June 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have stake in this auto company. On 30th June 2022, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding 10,20,000 shares or 2.62 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 7,31,233 share or 1.88 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together hold 17,51,233 company shares, which is 4.50 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

According to Autoline Industries shareholding pattern for April to June 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have stake in this auto company. On 30th June 2022, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding 10,20,000 shares or 2.62 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 7,31,233 share or 1.88 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together hold 17,51,233 company shares, which is 4.50 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is a small-cap stock with a market cap of 333 crore and its current market volume around 75 minutes before the market close on Monday is 3,53,968, which is more than double of its average volume in last 20 sessions. 

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is a small-cap stock with a market cap of 333 crore and its current market volume around 75 minutes before the market close on Monday is 3,53,968, which is more than double of its average volume in last 20 sessions. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.