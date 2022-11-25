Multibagger stock rallies 1,517% in 5 yrs, Board approves 125 Cr rights issue

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 7, 2022, had granted an approval for issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 125 Crores (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty-Five Crores only) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws (“Rights Issue"). Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the “Listing Regulations"), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 02:30 pm to, inter alia, consider and approve the terms and conditions of the rights issue including determination of the price, record date etc."