Multibagger stock rallies 104% in 6 months, Board declares dividend of ₹7
With a market valuation of Rs. 8,412.67 Cr., Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the industrial sector. One of India's top shipbuilding and repair yards is Cochin Shipyard. One of India's top 10 public sector undertakings, the corporation holds a Miniratna CPSE status. Shareholders need to be informed that the firm has released its Q2 results as well as a dividend of ₹7 per share.