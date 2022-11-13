Multibagger stock rallies 104% in 6 months, Board declares dividend of 7

On Friday the shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd closed at ₹644.80 apiece, up by 9.90% from the previous close of ₹586.70. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 5,405,172 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,332,735 shares. The stock has appreciated by 16.34% over the past five years and by 56.84% over the past three years. The stock has climbed 73.17% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has risen 81.43% in 2022.