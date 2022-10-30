Multibagger stock rallies 105% in 1 year, Board to give 200% dividend soon

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 read with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation, the Board has declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of 200% (Rs. 2 per Equity Share) on the face value and paid-up value of Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and fixed record date as 01st November, 2022 for payment of said Interim Dividend. We request you to note that the said Interim Dividend will be paid by the Company on or before 17th November, 2022 to all the Shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 01st November, 2022."