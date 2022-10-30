Multibagger stock rallies 105% in 1 year, Board to give 200% dividend soon

Multibagger stock rallies 105% in 1 year, Board to give 200% dividend soon2 min read . 30 Oct 2022
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 42,937.07 crore that is active in the chemical industry.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 42,937.07 crore that is active in the chemical industry. With over 30 years of experience in fluorine chemistry, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) is an Indian chemicals company. The firm has expertise in fluoropolymers, fluoro specialties, refrigerants, and chemicals. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), which has its headquarters in Noida, India, is a subsidiary of the INOXGFL Group. The group's business divisions are diverse and include Fluoropolymers, Speciality Chemicals, Wind Energy, and Renewables. GFL is one of the big name players in the fluoropolymers and fluoro specialties sectors, with three manufacturing sites in India, a captive fluorspar mine in Morocco, offices and warehouses in Europe and the United States, and a marketing network extended around the world.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 42,937.07 crore that is active in the chemical industry. With over 30 years of experience in fluorine chemistry, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) is an Indian chemicals company. The firm has expertise in fluoropolymers, fluoro specialties, refrigerants, and chemicals. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), which has its headquarters in Noida, India, is a subsidiary of the INOXGFL Group. The group's business divisions are diverse and include Fluoropolymers, Speciality Chemicals, Wind Energy, and Renewables. GFL is one of the big name players in the fluoropolymers and fluoro specialties sectors, with three manufacturing sites in India, a captive fluorspar mine in Morocco, offices and warehouses in Europe and the United States, and a marketing network extended around the world.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 read with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation, the Board has declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of 200% (Rs. 2 per Equity Share) on the face value and paid-up value of Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and fixed record date as 01st November, 2022 for payment of said Interim Dividend. We request you to note that the said Interim Dividend will be paid by the Company on or before 17th November, 2022 to all the Shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 01st November, 2022."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 read with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation, the Board has declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of 200% (Rs. 2 per Equity Share) on the face value and paid-up value of Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and fixed record date as 01st November, 2022 for payment of said Interim Dividend. We request you to note that the said Interim Dividend will be paid by the Company on or before 17th November, 2022 to all the Shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 01st November, 2022."
Consolidated revenue for Q2FY23 of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd was Rs. 1461 Cr up by 52% on a YoY basis compared to ₹964 Cr in Q2FY22. Consolidated EBITDA for Q2FY23 was Rs. 536 Cr up by 81% YoY from ₹296 Cr in Q2FY22. The EBITDA margins for Q2FY23 were 37% as against 31% in Q2FY22. Consolidated PAT for Q2FY23 was at Rs. 357 Cr up by 74% on a YoY basis compared to ₹205 Cr in Q2FY22. RoCE & RoE improved to 36.88% & 29.05% respectively.
Consolidated revenue for Q2FY23 of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd was Rs. 1461 Cr up by 52% on a YoY basis compared to ₹964 Cr in Q2FY22. Consolidated EBITDA for Q2FY23 was Rs. 536 Cr up by 81% YoY from ₹296 Cr in Q2FY22. The EBITDA margins for Q2FY23 were 37% as against 31% in Q2FY22. Consolidated PAT for Q2FY23 was at Rs. 357 Cr up by 74% on a YoY basis compared to ₹205 Cr in Q2FY22. RoCE & RoE improved to 36.88% & 29.05% respectively.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s shares dropped by 1.81% from the previous close of ₹3,970.70 and settled on Friday at ₹3,899.00 a piece. During its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 97,112 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 156,186 shares.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s shares dropped by 1.81% from the previous close of ₹3,970.70 and settled on Friday at ₹3,899.00 a piece. During its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 97,112 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 156,186 shares.
In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 441.98% and in the last 1 year, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 105.61%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 57.34% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 42.86% and in the last 1 month, the stock has fallen 2.02%. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 66.08%, FIIs holding of 4.99%, DIIs holding of 3.90%, and a public stake of 25.04%.
In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 441.98% and in the last 1 year, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 105.61%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 57.34% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 42.86% and in the last 1 month, the stock has fallen 2.02%. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 66.08%, FIIs holding of 4.99%, DIIs holding of 3.90%, and a public stake of 25.04%.