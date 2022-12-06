Multibagger stock rallies 111% YTD, Board sets record date for stock split

With a market valuation of Rs. 1,375.64 Cr., Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the transport services industry. One of the top companies in India's logistics sector is Lancer Container Lines. One of India's leading integrated shipping and logistics service providers is Lancer Container Lines Ltd. Lancer Container Lines, a company with a BSE listing that provides a variety of shipping services, has strong relationships in India, the Indian subcontinent, South East Asia, the Far East, the MENA area, and CIS nations. The Board of Directors of the company has fixed Friday, December 16, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of stock split which market watchers may give consideration.

