Multibagger stock rallies 122% in 6 months, Board sets record date for dividend

Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited's shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 489.45 a piece, up 0.96 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 484.80. Compared to the 20-Day average volume of 223,188 shares, the stock had a total volume of 313,865 shares on Friday. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 126.98% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis in 2022, it has produced a multibagger return of 110.92%. The stock's multibagger return for the previous six months was 122.78%, and over the previous month, it climbed by 17.25%. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.25%, FIIs holding of 3.95%, DIIs holding of 5.60% and a public shareholding of 16.21%.