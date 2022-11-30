Multibagger stock rallies 1229% in 3 years, Board to approve stock split soon

The shares of Indo Cotspin Ltd closed today at ₹74.00 apiece level, down by 2.89% from the previous close of ₹76.20 apiece on the BSE. The stock recorded a total volume of 5,237 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 13,209 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1,229.98% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 477.38% over the past five years. The stock has appreciated 36.62% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 33.85% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹102.00 on (18/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹14.35 on (28/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 27.45% below the high and 415.67% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company declared a promoter shareholding of 59.21% and a public stake of 40.79%.