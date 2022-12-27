Multibagger stock rallies 130% YTD, Board sets record date for 4:1 bonus shares

As per the Board of Directors of the company, the total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued is approximately Rs. 42,10,84,660/- only and the bonus shares will be issued out of credit of the share premium account of the company available on the basis of audited financial statements as at 30th September, 2022. The pre-bonus paid-up share capital is Rs. 9,12,31,165 and the post-bonus paid-up share capital is Rs. 45,61,55,825. A share premium of Rs. 42,10,84,660/- is required for implementing the bonus issue and as of 30th September, 2022, the balance of Rs. 77,16,65,705/, is available in the share premium account. The estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched is within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e. by 18th January, 2023, according to the company.

