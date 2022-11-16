Multibagger stock rallies 1600% in 3 years, Board to consider stock split

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In Compliance of Regulation 29(3)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th November, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the corporate office of the Company at DELHI MILSTONE 78 KM,G.T ROAD, NH-44, VILLAGE JHATTIPUR SAMALKHA PANIPAT HARYANA HR-132101 to consider and approve inter- alia, the following matters: (a) consider a proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) alteration of authorised share capital clause of the Company; subject to such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company."