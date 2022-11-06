Multibagger stock rallies 170% YTD, Board approves share buyback2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 11:35 AM IST
Orbit Exports Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 523.70 Cr that is involved in the textile industry. One of India's leading exporters of novelty fabrics is Orbit Exports, which has a thriving company in the United States, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Far East. Every quarter, the firm exports 2 million meters of fabric. The leading exporter of Christmas ribbons and manufactured products from India, Orbit Exports is also one of the fastest-growing businesses in the textile industry. At their meeting on Saturday, the company's board of directors approved the buyback of shares.