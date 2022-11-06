Multibagger stock rallies 170% YTD, Board approves share buyback

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This has reference to our earlier intimation dated November 04, 2022, informing the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors have approved the proposal of the Buy Back up to 4,08,163 (Four Lakh Eight Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Three only) fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at a price of Rs. 245/- (Rupees two hundred and forty five only) per equity share. Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, regulation 9(i) of SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018,and other applicable regulations if any, we would like to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on November 4 , 2022 has fixed Friday, November 18, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer of the Company."