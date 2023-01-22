Multibagger stock rallies 200% in 6 months, Board declares stock split, dividend

On Friday, the shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd closed on the NSE at ₹181.95 apiece level, up by 2.77% from the previous close of ₹177.05. The stock recorded a total volume of 104,723 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 22,148 shares. The company got listed on 02-Sep-2021 on the stock exchanges and since then it has rallied 622.02% so far from its IPO. The stock has appreciated 75.88% over the past year, and YTD, it has climbed by 12.38%. The stock has seen a multibagger return of 209.97% over the past six months and has climbed by 26.27% during the past month.