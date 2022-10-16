Multibagger stock rallies 205% YTD, Shankar Sharma buys stake: Do you own?2 min read . 05:20 PM IST
A mid-cap company with a market worth of ₹5,957.92 Cr, BLS International Services Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary industry. BLS International is one of the top three worldwide leaders in this industry and offers visa consultancy services for individuals, students, families, and many other categories. BLS International is an online visa application centre in India and it has over 17 years of expertise in the areas of visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, and retail services. BLS is also included among Fortune India's Next 500 firms and has been named a "Best under a Billion Company" by Forbes Asia.
The renowned investor Shankar Sharma bought a stake in BLS International Services on Friday in accordance with the bulk data deal of NSE. The industry expert bought 11.5 lakh shares of the company in a bulk transaction at an average price of ₹275 per share.
The shares of BLS International Services Ltd closed on Friday at ₹289.00 apiece on the NSE, up by 1.39% from the previous close of ₹285.05. In its last trading session, the stock had recorded a total volume of 10,656,734 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,011,424 shares. The stock price has risen from ₹43.60 as of 17th June 2016 to the current market price which logs in an all-time high of 562.84% and a CAGR of 37.37% approx in the last 6 years.
The stock has climbed from ₹128.15 as of October 27, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 125.52% and an approximate CAGR of 17.69%. The stock price soared from ₹38.83 on October 16, 2019, to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 631.53% and an approximate CAGR of 96.65%. The stock price jumped from ₹117.88 on October 18, 2021 to the current market price during the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 145.16% and an approximate CAGR of 147.01%.
The stock price has gone up from ₹94.73 as of January 3 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 205.08% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹304.45 on (14-October-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹89.73 on (06-January-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 222.07% above the low after hitting a fresh high on Friday. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.59%, FIIs holding of 4.32%, public holding of 21.06% and other shareholdings of 0.03%.
