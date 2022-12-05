Multibagger stock rallies 2165% in 3 yrs, record date fixed for 1:3 bonus shares

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to the provision of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has fixed Friday, 16th December, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (One) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every 3 (Three) existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held by its shareholders, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuring Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Saturday, 10thDay of December, 2022."