Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock rallies 267% YTD, Board sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares

2 min read . 07:01 PM ISTVipul Das
An online visa application centre in India, BLS International offers visa consulting services.

  With a market capitalization of Rs. 7,157.51 Cr., BLS International Services Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.

With a market capitalization of Rs. 7,157.51 Cr., BLS International Services Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. An online visa application centre in India, BLS International offers visa consulting services. The firm is active in the visa and passport businesses and is a preferred partner for governments and embassies throughout the world. It is one of the top three global companies in this industry. The company's Board of Directors has specified a record date for 1:1 bonus shares in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Business and Finance Committee of BLS International Services Limited (“the Company") has fixed Saturday, December 10, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 02, 2022."

The total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately) is 20,54,10,000 equity shares of Re 1/- each. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net revenue of 356.84 in Q2FY23 compared to 190.46 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 87.36%. In comparison to the 27.57 Cr reported in Q2FY22, the firm recorded an EBITDA of 56.80 Cr in Q2FY23, reflecting a YoY rise of 106.02%. In comparison to the 27.46 Cr reported in the quarter ended September 2021, the firm declared a net profit of 50.99 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022, representing a YoY growth of 85.66%.

The shares of BLS International Services Ltd closed today at 348.45 apiece on the BSE, down by 0.34% from the previous close of 349.65. The stock recorded a net volume of 802,897 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,256,884 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 260.04% and on a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 267.83% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 388.85 on (09/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of 90.55 on (02/12/2021).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
