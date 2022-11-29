Multibagger stock rallies 267% YTD, Board sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Business and Finance Committee of BLS International Services Limited (“the Company") has fixed Saturday, December 10, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 02, 2022."