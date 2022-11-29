Multibagger stock rallies 267% YTD, Board sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares

With a market capitalization of Rs. 7,157.51 Cr., BLS International Services Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. An online visa application centre in India, BLS International offers visa consulting services. The firm is active in the visa and passport businesses and is a preferred partner for governments and embassies throughout the world. It is one of the top three global companies in this industry. The company's Board of Directors has specified a record date for 1:1 bonus shares in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Business and Finance Committee of BLS International Services Limited (“the Company") has fixed Saturday, December 10, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 02, 2022."
The total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately) is 20,54,10,000 equity shares of Re 1/- each. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net revenue of ₹356.84 in Q2FY23 compared to ₹190.46 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 87.36%. In comparison to the ₹27.57 Cr reported in Q2FY22, the firm recorded an EBITDA of ₹56.80 Cr in Q2FY23, reflecting a YoY rise of 106.02%. In comparison to the ₹27.46 Cr reported in the quarter ended September 2021, the firm declared a net profit of ₹50.99 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022, representing a YoY growth of 85.66%.
The shares of BLS International Services Ltd closed today at ₹348.45 apiece on the BSE, down by 0.34% from the previous close of ₹349.65. The stock recorded a net volume of 802,897 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,256,884 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 260.04% and on a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 267.83% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹388.85 on (09/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹90.55 on (02/12/2021).
