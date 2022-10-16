Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock rallies 3,098% in 5 years, Board approves stock split

Multibagger stock rallies 3,098% in 5 years, Board approves stock split

2 min read . 11:05 PM ISTVipul Das
One of the multibagger stocks that has provided its shareholders with outstanding short- and long-term returns is Confidence Futuristic Energetech.

  • A small cap business with a market valuation of Rs. 500.21 Cr., Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. operates in the commercial services industry

A small-cap business with a market valuation of Rs. 500.21 Cr., Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. operates in the commercial services industry. One of the multibagger stocks that have provided its shareholders with outstanding short- and long-term returns is Confidence Futuristic Energetech. But the cherry on top is that the company's board of directors has declared a stock split of every 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 equity shares of Re. 5/- each and the record date for the purpose of the same has also been announced in the Board meeting held today.

The Board of Directors of the company has fixed Thursday, 03rd November, 2022 as the record and stated the purpose in a stock exchange filing “To determine eligibility of members for the purpose of Subdivision/Stock Split of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 (Two) equity shares of Re. 5/- each."

View Full Image
Stock split details of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Stock split details of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
Click on the image to enlarge

On Friday, the shares of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd touched 4.99% upper circuit and closed at 399.85 apiece level. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 18,594 shares, the stock's last trading session had a total volume of 367 shares. The stock value has risen from 12.50 on June 25, 2018, to the current market price during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 3,098.80%. The stock price climbed from 47.10 on October 26, 2021, to the present market price during the course of the previous year, accounting for a multibagger return of 748.94%.

The stock price has gone up from 72.90 as of February 16 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 448.49% so far in 2022. The stock price jumped from 124.30 on April 20 to the current market price during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 221.68%. The stock has appreciated 79.39% over the past month and 21.52% over the past five trading sessions. The company reported a total promoter shareholding of 61.87% for the quarter that ended in June 2022 and a total public shareholding of 38.13%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for OneIndia News portal and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
