Multibagger stock rallies 3,098% in 5 years, Board approves stock split

A small-cap business with a market valuation of Rs. 500.21 Cr., Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd. operates in the commercial services industry. One of the multibagger stocks that have provided its shareholders with outstanding short- and long-term returns is Confidence Futuristic Energetech. But the cherry on top is that the company's board of directors has declared a stock split of every 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 2 equity shares of Re. 5/- each and the record date for the purpose of the same has also been announced in the Board meeting held today.

