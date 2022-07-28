Multibagger stock rallies 4,961% in 5 years, Board recommends stock split2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 07:56 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 667.74 crores, Sanmit Infra Ltd. is a small cap company that engages in the energy industry. The company's board of directors has recommended one (1) equity share of Rs. 10/- each will be subdivided/split into ten (10) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 1/- each.