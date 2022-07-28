With a market valuation of Rs. 667.74 crores, Sanmit Infra Ltd. is a small cap company that engages in the energy industry. The company's board of directors has recommended one (1) equity share of Rs. 10/- each will be subdivided/split into ten (10) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 1/- each.

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Recommended the proposal for split/sub-division of Company's one (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other approvals as may be required."

Details of sub-division/ split of Shares Sanmit Infra as per the data available on BSE

1. Split Ratio: One (1) equity share of Rs. 10/- each will be subdivided/split into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each.

2. Authorized share capital: Pre-split (1,60,00,000 Equity shares of ₹10/- each amounting to ₹16 Cr). Post-split (16,00,00,000 Equity shares of ₹1/- each amounting to ₹16 Cr).

3. Paid-up capital: Pre-split (1,58,00,750 Equity shares of ₹10 each amounting to ₹15,80,07,500). Post-split (15,80,07,500 Equity shares of ₹1/- each amounting to ₹15,80,07,500).

4. Subscribed share capital: Pre-split (1,58,00,750 Equity shares of ₹10 each amounting to ₹15,80,07,500). Post-split (15,80,07,500 Equity shares of ₹1/- each amounting to ₹15,80,07,500).

The stock closed at ₹422.60 apiece, up by 0.19% from the previous close of ₹421.80. In the last 1 year, the stock has risen from ₹147.45 as of 29th July 2021 to the current level of ₹422.60 which logs in a multibagger return of 186.61% and on a YTD basis the stock has surged 41.29% so far in 2022. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹8.35 as of 29th November 2017 to the current market price, which indicates a multibagger return of 4,961.08% in that period.