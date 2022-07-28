Multibagger stock rallies 4,961% in 5 years, Board recommends stock split

The stock closed at ₹422.60 apiece, up by 0.19% from the previous close of ₹421.80. In the last 1 year, the stock has risen from ₹147.45 as of 29th July 2021 to the current level of ₹422.60 which logs in a multibagger return of 186.61% and on a YTD basis the stock has surged 41.29% so far in 2022. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹8.35 as of 29th November 2017 to the current market price, which indicates a multibagger return of 4,961.08% in that period.