Multibagger stock rallies 450% in 3 years, Board approves 2nd interim dividend2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 05:03 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹240.20 crore, Maan Aluminium Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the metal industry. With more than 32 years of expertise in the sector, the company is one of India's leaders in the aluminium extrusion sector. The firm is one of the largest producers and exporters of aluminium-extruded products in the country. The company is recognised as a One Star export firm and exports its products across the world. At its meeting conducted today, November 5, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors decided to declare a second interim dividend of 10% for the fiscal year 2022–2023.