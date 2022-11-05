Multibagger stock rallies 450% in 3 years, Board approves 2nd interim dividend

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 05th November, 2022 has considered and declared 2nd Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1/-(10%) per share for the financial Year 2022-2023. The details of the interim dividend payable will be as under: Dividend of Rs. 1/-(10%) per share on 1,35,21,216 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up. Pursuant to Regulation 42(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday 18th November, 2022 has been fixed as the Record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to the Equity Shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday 18th November, 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."