With a market worth of Rs. 29.84 Cr., RO Jewels is a small-cap company with operations in the consumer discretionary industry. In December 2022, the Board authorised the split of one equity share with a nominal value of Rs. 10 into five equity shares with a nominal value of Rs. 2, subject to all required authorizations and approvals.

For the purpose of above said corporate action, the company had earlier fixed 06.03.2022 as the record date but it has been revised to 18th March 2023. The Board of Directors of RO Jewels said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, and the Record date intimation filed on 06.03.2022, wherein the Record Date fixed earlier, did not met the criteria of 7 Working days advance notice, we wish to inform you that the company has fixed 18th March, 2023 as the revised “Record Date" for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 2/- each (with a corresponding increase in the total no. of shares)."

During Q3FY23, the company recorded a net income of ₹104.92 Cr and net expenses of ₹104.46 Cr. The company said its EBIT stood at ₹0.46 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 and its net profit reached ₹0.36 Cr in Q3FY23. The EPS of RO Jewels stood at ₹0.36 in the said quarter.

On Friday, the shares of RO Jewels closed on the BSE at an upper circuit limit of 5% at ₹29.58 apiece level. The stock recorded a net volume average of 12,340 shares and a deliverable volume average of 12,339 shares or 99.99%. From March 12 to March 17, 2020, RO Jewels Initial Public Offering (IPO) was active, and on March 25, it was listed on stock exchanges. Comprising 1,365,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 and a maximum value of Rs. 4.91 Crores, the RO Jewels IPO was issued at a price band of ₹36 per share.

The stock rose from Rs. 4.52 to the current market price during the course of 1 year, posting a multibagger return of 554.42%. The stock has dropped 51.94% YTD so far in 2023, while it has gained 47.90% over the previous six months. The stock has recovered 20.20% over the past five trading sessions, after losing 21.64% over the previous month. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹66.85 on (20/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹4.05on (29/03/2022).

