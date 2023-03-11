Multibagger stock rallies 550% in 1 year, record date fixed for stock split2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:51 PM IST
- With a market worth of Rs. 29.84 Cr., RO Jewels is a small-cap company with operations in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market worth of Rs. 29.84 Cr., RO Jewels is a small-cap company with operations in the consumer discretionary industry. In December 2022, the Board authorised the split of one equity share with a nominal value of Rs. 10 into five equity shares with a nominal value of Rs. 2, subject to all required authorizations and approvals.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×