Multibagger stock rallies 550% in 1 year, record date fixed for stock split

For the purpose of above said corporate action, the company had earlier fixed 06.03.2022 as the record date but it has been revised to 18th March 2023. The Board of Directors of RO Jewels said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, and the Record date intimation filed on 06.03.2022, wherein the Record Date fixed earlier, did not met the criteria of 7 Working days advance notice, we wish to inform you that the company has fixed 18th March, 2023 as the revised “Record Date" for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 2/- each (with a corresponding increase in the total no. of shares)."