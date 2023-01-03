Multibagger stock rallies 554% in 6 months, Board recommends 1:10 stock split

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to the Company's intimation letter dated 16th December 2022, intimating the date of Board Meeting. We wish to inform that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 03rd January 2023, inter alia, has considered,approved and taken on record the following: i. Recommendation to sub-divide/split of existing equity share of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up and matters related thereto, subject to approval of members of the Company and such authority(ies) as may be required. The Record Date for such sub-division/split of equity shares will be intimated in due coursé."