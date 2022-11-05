Multibagger stock rallies 800% in 1 year, Board sets record date for stock split

The stock has produced a multibagger return of 800.36% over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has produced a multibagger return of 213.35% on a YTD basis. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 459.52% during the past six months, and it has climbed by 79.43% over the past month. The stock has appreciated by 21.47% during the past five trading sessions. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹16.01 on (04/11/2021), indicating that after hitting a fresh 52-week-high on Friday, the stock was seen trading 845.34% above the low at its closing price. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.43%, FIIs holding of 0.09% and a public stake of 25.47%.