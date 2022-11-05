Multibagger stock rallies 800% in 1 year, Board sets record date for stock split

Multibagger stock rallies 800% in 1 year, Board sets record date for stock split3 min read . 11:02 PM IST
- Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is a small cap company in the financial services industry with a market valuation of ₹138.34 crore.
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is a small-cap company in the financial services industry with a market valuation of ₹138.34 crore. Mefcom Capital Markets is presently regarded as one of the best financial service providers in India because of its trading prowess and market understanding as a broker, knowledge and expertise in wealth management, commercial acumen, flair, and contacts as an investment banker. In addition to jobbing, arbitrage, and providing clients with research-based portfolio advisory services, the company offers investment and financial services in the areas of investment banking, corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, brokerage and trading in equities, derivatives, and commodities. The company's Board of Directors has established a record date for the stock split. The firm has declared a ₹10,00,00,000 authorised share capital, a ₹9,14,01,680 paid-up share capital and a ₹9,14,01,680 subscribed share capital for the purpose of the stock split.
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is a small-cap company in the financial services industry with a market valuation of ₹138.34 crore. Mefcom Capital Markets is presently regarded as one of the best financial service providers in India because of its trading prowess and market understanding as a broker, knowledge and expertise in wealth management, commercial acumen, flair, and contacts as an investment banker. In addition to jobbing, arbitrage, and providing clients with research-based portfolio advisory services, the company offers investment and financial services in the areas of investment banking, corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, brokerage and trading in equities, derivatives, and commodities. The company's Board of Directors has established a record date for the stock split. The firm has declared a ₹10,00,00,000 authorised share capital, a ₹9,14,01,680 paid-up share capital and a ₹9,14,01,680 subscribed share capital for the purpose of the stock split.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Please refer to the outcome for Board Meeting held on 5th November, 2022. ln this regards in terms of Regulations 42(2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Friday, 2nd December, 2022 has been fixed as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/-(Rupee Two only) fully paid-up as approved by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 4th November, 2022."
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Please refer to the outcome for Board Meeting held on 5th November, 2022. ln this regards in terms of Regulations 42(2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Friday, 2nd December, 2022 has been fixed as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/-(Rupee Two only) fully paid-up as approved by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 4th November, 2022."
The company further said that the record date has been declared for the purpose of “Determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/-(Rupee Two only) fully paid-up."
The company further said that the record date has been declared for the purpose of “Determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/-(Rupee Two only) fully paid-up."
The shares of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd closed on Friday at an all-time high level of ₹151.35, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹144.15. During its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 16,631 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 22,414 shares. The stock price has risen from ₹6.78 as of 9th July 2002 to the current market price, which logs in at an all-time high of 2,132.30%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1405.97% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 553.78% over the past five years.
The shares of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd closed on Friday at an all-time high level of ₹151.35, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹144.15. During its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 16,631 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 22,414 shares. The stock price has risen from ₹6.78 as of 9th July 2002 to the current market price, which logs in at an all-time high of 2,132.30%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1405.97% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 553.78% over the past five years.
The stock has produced a multibagger return of 800.36% over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has produced a multibagger return of 213.35% on a YTD basis. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 459.52% during the past six months, and it has climbed by 79.43% over the past month. The stock has appreciated by 21.47% during the past five trading sessions. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹16.01 on (04/11/2021), indicating that after hitting a fresh 52-week-high on Friday, the stock was seen trading 845.34% above the low at its closing price. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.43%, FIIs holding of 0.09% and a public stake of 25.47%.
The stock has produced a multibagger return of 800.36% over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has produced a multibagger return of 213.35% on a YTD basis. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 459.52% during the past six months, and it has climbed by 79.43% over the past month. The stock has appreciated by 21.47% during the past five trading sessions. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹16.01 on (04/11/2021), indicating that after hitting a fresh 52-week-high on Friday, the stock was seen trading 845.34% above the low at its closing price. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.43%, FIIs holding of 0.09% and a public stake of 25.47%.